PM Modi Reaches Kevadia For Military Commanders Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Kevadia to address the Combined Commanders' Conference. A brainstorming meet of top military officials is being held in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

At Ahmedabad airport, the PM Modi was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

He will address top commanders of the armed forces who are here for the three-day meet which began on Thursday, an official said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.

With PTI inputs

