PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, saying his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian.

Born in 1907, Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931. His idealism coupled with his sacrifice made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

PM Modi also tweeted,

Shaheed #BhagatSingh’s name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions. He remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth. I bow to this great son of Mother India on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

(With PTI Inputs)