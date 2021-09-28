Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Monday, 27 September, the birthday of Shaheed Bhagat Singh embarked the 114th birthday of the freedom fighter for the Indian Struggle for Independence.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary
Shaheed Bhagat Singh | Twitter

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary
2021-09-28
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:51 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, saying his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian.

Born in 1907, Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931. His idealism coupled with his sacrifice made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

PM Modi also tweeted, 

(With PTI Inputs)

