PM Modi Meets Ministers To Take Stock Of Work Done By Them In Last 2 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings for well over five hours yesterday reviewing select ministries and the work done by them during the Covid crisis. The review meeting comes days after the Prime Minister announced that the centre would provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from June 21 and, in a policy reversal, would also take back control of vaccination from states.

The meeting, sources say, began at 5 pm and continued till 10 in the night. BJP President JP Nadda was also present at the meeting held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

These meetings were called after the second wave of Covid-19.

A presentation was also given by several ministers, the sources said.

So far, ministers -- both cabinet and their deputies -- holding the charge of agriculture, rural development, animal husbandry and fishing, tribal affairs, urban development, culture, statistics and programme implementation, civil aviation, railways, food and consumer affairs, jal shakti, petroleum, steel and environment were among those who were called for the meetings, they said.

These meetings are expected to continue for several days, the sources added.

The Cabinet meeting, which is chaired by the prime minister, is usually held once a week and that of the council of ministers once a month. The cabinet meeting is being held virtually every Wednesday.

These meetings with the Union ministers were preceded by similar meetings that Modi held with the presidents of various wings of the BJP and with the party general secretaries. Both meetings lasted for more than four hours.

Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present at the prime minister's meetings with the party office-bearers.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine