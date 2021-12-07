Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Mega Projects In Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi, ahead of the scheduled Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, has inaugurated three mega projects—AIIMS, ICMR and fertilizer plant in the state.

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Mega Projects In Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File image) | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Mega Projects In Uttar Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T14:49:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 2:49 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The other projects he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP AIIMS Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Babri Masjid Should Be Reconstructed: JNU Students' Union Vice President

Repeal of AFSPA: Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Improves From 'Very Poor' To 'Poor' Category

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Right-Wing Activists Vandalise Missionary School In MP Alleging Conversion Of Students

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

India-Russia Defence Deal: Russian Foreign Minister Calls S-400 Missile Deal Important For India

India-Russia Defence Deal: Russian Foreign Minister Calls S-400 Missile Deal Important For India

Nagaland Firing : Amit Shah Expresses Regret, Promises SIT Probe Within A Month

Nagaland Firing : Amit Shah Expresses Regret, Promises SIT Probe Within A Month

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore

Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Adjourned As Opposition Protests Suspension Of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Adjourned As Opposition Protests Suspension Of 12 MPs

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement