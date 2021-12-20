Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
PM Modi In Prayagraj On Tuesday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women, his office said. 

2021-12-20T11:16:34+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:16 am

The programme is being held as per Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources, the PMO said, adding that he will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members. 


This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, it said. 


To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the prime minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

-With PTI inputs

Narendra Modi Prayagraj Allahabad National
