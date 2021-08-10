PM Modi Directs Parliamentary Affairs Minister To Submit Names Of Members Absent In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, directed the parliamentary affairs minister to submit the details of members who were absent in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held, according to sources.

The statutory resolution demanded that the Tribunals Reforms Bill be send to the select committee of the House, however, it got negated.

The BJP parliamentary party led by Modi also gave a standing ovation to the Olympic medal winners, sources in the party said.

Modi also suggested the party MPs to encourage more people in their constituencies to participate in sports and also promote Poshan Abhiyaan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

(With PTI Inputs)

