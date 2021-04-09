April 09, 2021
Poshan
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Condole Prince Philip's Demise

'Prince Philip had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives', tweeted the Prime Minister

09 April 2021
Prince Philip
@RoyalFamily/Twitter
Also read

Hailing him for his distinguished career in the military and also for being at the forefront of many community service initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. 

Prince Philip (99), the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh breathed his last on Friday, the Buckingham Palace said.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"He (Prince Philip) had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief over the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying that he will be remembered for his distinguished career in the armed forces and his exemplary work on charitable initiatives.

"Saddened by the passing away of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He will be remembered for his distinguished career in the armed forces, inspiring service to his country and his exemplary work on charitable initiatives", the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of the UK's Prince Philip. "Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh", he tweeted. 

In a statement issued on behalf of the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the palace said that the country's longest-serving royal consort died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace statement read.

The Duke, who was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10, was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a successful heart procedure. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

 

Ansar Gazwatul Hind Chief Imtiyaz Shah Among 7 Killed Militants In Tral Encounter: Kashmir Police

Read More in:

Narendra Modi Edinburgh UK British royal family Prime Minister of India

