PM Modi, BJP Leaders Remember Veer Savarkar On Birth Anniversary

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was an independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Veer Savarkar
2019-05-28T11:02:36+0530

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi was among several BJP leaders on Tuesday, who remembered Hindutva philosopher, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.

"We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. Veer Savarkar epitomizes courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India. He inspired many people to devote themselves towards nation building," Modi said in a tweet.

Savarkar, was an independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

He was born on this day in 1883.

Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted saying the "nation will always remember the sacrifices made by him during the freedom struggle".

Several other BJP leaders like Arun Jaitley, Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Rajnath Singh also remembered him.

Jaitley said Savarkar's "nationalistic ideals, patriotism, and courage guided generations of Indians".

Rathore called him an "epitome of patriotism and true inspiration", while Singh said that "Savarkar's courage during the freedom movement and his contribution to this great nation will continue to inspire coming generations".

(IANS)

