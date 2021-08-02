August 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Assures Resolution Of NE Border Disputes After Assam-Mizoram Clash

PM Modi Assures Resolution Of NE Border Disputes After Assam-Mizoram Clash

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao told Outlook that the prime minister was looking into the matter very seriously following violent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border last week.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:39 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Assures Resolution Of NE Border Disputes After Assam-Mizoram Clash
PM Modi assures resolution of Assam-Mizoram border conflict
PTI/File Photo
PM Modi Assures Resolution Of NE Border Disputes After Assam-Mizoram Clash
outlookindia.com
2021-08-02T18:39:11+05:30
Also read

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured a delegation of BJP MPs from the northeast that the centre would settle interstate border disputes in the region amicably and “very soon.” The meeting came amidst tensions at the Assam-Mizoram border after six Assam Police personnel were killed in firing by their Mizoram counterparts on July 26.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao told Outlook that the prime minister was looking into the matter very seriously. “We told him that the matter needs to be resolved at the earliest. He said he was taking the matter seriously and it would be settled very soon,” Gao said.

The delegation also told the Prime Minister that opposition parties and anti-social elements were trying to take advantage of the situation in the wake of violence at the Assam-Mizoram border. “But we will not disintegrate under your leadership and there will be no more such incidents,” Gao quoted the delegation addressing Modi. "The prime minister stressed on development and peace and tranquillity in the northeast,” he said.

Assam Lok Sabha MP from Silchar Rajdip Roy quoted the PM to say that the government would resolve the dispute in a time-bound manner and not put pressure on anybody. “Don’t worry, the matter will be settled. No pressure would be put on anybody,” Modi told the delegation

Both Assam and Mizoram, in the meantime, appeared to be taking the initiative to douse the fire at the border.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have agreed to amicably settle the dispute after union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to both of them in this regard.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gujarat Widow's Head Shaved For Taking Lift From Married Man, 6 Held

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Zoramthanga Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM Mizoram Assam-Mizoram border dispute National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos