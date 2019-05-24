PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit L K Advani After BJP's Lanslide Victory

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi today.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
PM Modi, Amit Shah visited LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi after a massive victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-05-24T11:54:10+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution to improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me".

"Met him this morning and sought his blessings."

(PTI)

or just type initial letters