The Secret Behind Winning Polls Is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the successful conduct of polls in Bihar, praised Election Commission, security forces, and administration. "Poll win or loss is a different thing, but our election process is a matter of pride for every Indian," he said.

"Everyone is asking how did this happen? We can find an answer to yesterday's results. The people of India are repeatedly making it clear that the chance to serve the country will be given to those who work sincerely towards the country's development," he added.

PM also said that the results have made it clear that people will now support only those who work honestly for the development.

He congratulated the NDA workers and their families. He said, "I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections."

He added, "I want to congratulate BJP President JP Nadda ji for the victory in the polls."

PM Modi credited the victory to the NDA workers. He said, "The secret to winning Bihar elections is 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas'. It is a victory of the development works in Bihar."

Speaking about the ongoing pandemic, he said the way we have fought this pandemic from Janta Curfew till today has been reflected in these election results. Every life saved from COVID is a success story for India.

"'Silent voters' BJP has got are women across all rural and urban regions," PM Modi said.

Modi also said those who cannot fight the BJP democratically have resorted to murdering the party's workers. "This killing game cannot work in a democracy," he said.

Lauding the people of the country for reposing their faith in the BJP, the prime minister also thanked and praised the Election Commission, security forces, and administration for the peaceful and successful conduct of elections.

These poll results have broadened the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said referring to BJP's success in polls and by-polls across the country.

"BJP is the only national party in which poor, Dalits, deprived see their representation; only BJP understands the need of every section, region. The poll results have endorsed the way we have tackled COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president J P Nadda earlier said at the event that people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during the pandemic.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar 'saluted' people for giving the majority to NDA in Bihar. He also thanked PM Modi for support.

A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats.

The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine