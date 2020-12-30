Planning To Celebrate New Year? Check For Partying Rules In Your State

Six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in India. The new strain is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious. All six patients have recently returned from the UK, where cases have spiralled within days.

Several countries, including India, have banned air travel to and from the UK.

States in India have also enacted measures to prevent large gatherings, as efforts to trace passengers who returned from the UK in recent days and their contacts, continue.

The restrictions are going to hit New Year's Eve celebrations in many parts, with several authorities announcing restrictions on New Year’s gatherings.

So, here's the list of states and the bans they have imposed on New Year's celebrations:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has announced a seven-hour night curfew across all cities and municipal corporation areas. The 11 pm to 6 am curfew is in place since December 22, and will continue till January 5, 2021, PTI reported.

There will be no change in the Standard Operating Procedures for restaurants in Mumbai.

“This is not a normal new year which is why we cannot have normal celebrations. The curfew is being imposed to ensure that such violations are not repeated,” BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

Karnataka

Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, and restaurants has been banned in Karnataka from December 30 to January 2. Clubs, pubs and restaurants can’t host parties but will function normally abiding by Covid-19 guidelines. Starting from today, there will be night curfew between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am, till January 2.

Rajasthan

As per reports, curfew will be imposed in Rajasthan from 8:00 pm on December 31 to 6:00 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7:00 pm on New Year’s Eve, according to an order of the state home department.

Tamil Nadu

Public celebrations in restaurant, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both December 31 and January 1, 2021. So, Marina Beach which is a popular New Year party destination will remain out of bounds. PTI reported. However, there is no curfew in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants, pub, clubs and resorts will remain open and function normally, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Uttarakhand

State capital Dehradun has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on December 31 and January 1. Any violation will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Odisha

In Odisha's Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, authorities have imposed blanket bans on New Year's Eve celebrations. No gatherings will be allowed at pubs, hotels or restaurants and authorities have asked citizens to bring in the New Year inside their homes.

Punjab

A night curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to remain in place till January 1. Public gatherings allowed as per Covid-19 guidelines. Mass gatherings at weddings, parties and other events are banned.

Himachal Pradesh

A night curfew has been imposed in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu till January 5. There will be no New Year's celebrations in the above-mentioned districts at night

Manipur

In Manipur, a night curfew from 6:00 pm to 4:00 am has been in place since November. The state government has confirmed that this will remain in effect even on New Year's Eve and the New Year. However, the Manipur administration has allowed New Year celebrations in public places during daytime as long as Covid-19 SOP is adhered to.

However, there has been no official report of any restrictions in many states, including the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, J&K, Bihar, among others.

This comes in the backdrop of daily Covid-19 cases in the country falling to 18,732, and the total count reaching 10,187,850 on Sunday, according to the health ministry.

