Phase Three Clinical Trial Concludes 77.8 Per Cent Effectiveness Of Covaxin

The report suggests that the vaccine is capable of providing 65.2 percent protection from the lethal Delta Plus strain of Coronavirus and 93.4 per cent protection against the severely symptomatic cases

Outlook Web Desk 03 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:41 am
Bharat Biotech's report of phase three of clinical trial suggests 77.8 percent overall efficacy of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech’s third phase of clinical trial emerges with an overall 77.8 percent efficacy of Covaxin. The company officials confirmed on Saturday citing data from the clinical trial report. Peer- reviewing of the data, although, is still awaited.

"We are proud to put India on the global map with scientific conviction, competence and commitment. Covaxin scores 10 world-class publications endorsing Innovation, clinical research, data, safety, efficacy. Thank collaborators & Positive BB teamwork enduring a pandemic (sic)," Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said in a late-night tweet.

The phase three clinical trial report suggests that the vaccine is capable of providing 65.2 percent protection from the lethal Delta Plus strain of Coronavirus.

The efficacy analysis also ensures a whopping 93.4% protection against the severely symptomatic cases. For asymptomatic cases, the figure stands at 63.6 percent though.

Covaxin is an entirely virus inactivated vaccine for protection against SARS- CoV2. Bharat Biotech is the primary manufacturer of the vaccine in collaboration with ICMR and NIV, Pune.

The efficacy analysis procedure of the phase three clinical trial is based on analyzing 130 symptomatic COVID-19 cases across 25 sites in India. The cases were compulsorily reported two weeks after taking the second jab.

 

 

