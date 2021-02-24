People Over 60 Will Be Administered Covid-19 Vaccines From March 1: Centre

February 24, 2021
Corona
People above 45, who suffer from comorbidities, will also be included in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that will begin from March 1, officials said.

A medic administers COVID vaccine to a frontline worker at district hospital in Kullu.
People aged 60 years and above will be vaccinated against coronavirus from March 1, officials said on Wednesday.

People above 45, who suffer from comorbidities, will also be included in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that will begin from March 1, officials said.

Announcing the next phase of India's vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vaccines to the above mentioned groups will be administered free of cost at government facilities while they will be charged for the same at private centres, Javadekar added.

The announcement comes amid a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. Recently, the Centre deployed numerous multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir after these states reported an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The three–member multidisciplinary teams are headed by joint secretary-level officers in the health ministry, the Union Health Ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

