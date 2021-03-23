People Above 45 Years Can Get Covid-19 Vaccines From April 1: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday announced that those above 45 years can register for the covid-19 vaccines from April 1. Union minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement on Tuesday.

At the moment, the second phase of the vaccination drive is underway in the country. People above 60 years and those above 45 who suffer from comorbidities can register to get vaccinated.

Prior to this, during the first phase of the drive, authorities vaccinated frontline and healthcare workers.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine