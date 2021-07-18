Following hours of speculation regarding the Pegasus Report, The Wire as part of an investigation has revealed that at least 40 Indian journalists from across media houses were on a list of potential targets for surveillance, carried out through a systematic hacking of their devices using the controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus.

In a detailed report, the Wire also added that forensic tests confirmed that a number of the potential victims had indeed been spied upon by unidentified sources via the Pegasus app.

The report also added that along with the 40 journalists, "three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of businesspersons" were part of the list of potential or past victims.

The Wire also noted that among the list of phone numbers in the Israeli spyware's database was one that belonged to a sitting Supreme Court judge. However, the platform refused to name them as they had not been able to confirm if they had indeed been using the number at the time of the hack.

Who are the 40 journalists who were hacked?

Among the names of journalists on the leaked list was Hindustan Times executive editor Shishir Gupta and other journalists such as those working with media houses such as Indian Express, Network18, India Today, The Hindu and others

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine