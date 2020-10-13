October 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Freed
Breaking

PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Freed

Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5, 2019, the day the government revoked Article 370. She was booked under section 107 of CrPC, and then the stringent Public Safety Act.

Naseer Ganai 13 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Freed
File picture of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.
PTI
PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Freed
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T22:46:27+05:30
Also read

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday evening revoked detention order issued against former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

A government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted that Mehbooba Mufti is being released.

"As Ms Mufti's illegal detention comes to an end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times," tweeted Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba's daughter.

Copy of the government order.

Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5, 2019, the day the government revoked Article 370. She was booked under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).  Six months later the former chief minister was booked under the PSA. The PSA dossier referred to Mehbooba as being a “daddy’s girl.”

Earlier this month, in its reply to a writ petition filed by Iltija Mufti seeking her mother's release,  the government cited the “geopolitical position of Jammu and Kashmir”, its geographical proximity with Pakistan, and Mehbooba’s statements "“glorifying militants” for the continuation of her detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Similar arguments were presented by the government to plead for the continuation of detention of Omar Abdullah as well, when Omar’s sister had filed a petition before the apex court seeking his release in February.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NC Backs Farooq’s China Statement, Contest From Wuhan, Says BJP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act PDP Article 370 abrogation Bifurcation of J&K National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos