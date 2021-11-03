Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

The government announced opening of Srinagar-Sharjah flights after deliberations between Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in September.

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | PTI

Trending

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T14:36:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 2:36 pm

As Pakistan has disallowed flights taking off from Srinagar to Sharjah from flying over its territory, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the development as "very unfortunate."

"Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn’t to be," former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The government's announcement to open Srinagar- Sharjah international flight had created a lot of buzz amongst the business leaders of the Valley. 

The business leaders expected that the move would not only promulgate Kashmir's traditional handicrafts businesses but will also help in attracting tourists from the middle east to the Valley.

The announcement to open Srinagar-Sharjah flights was made by the government after deliberations between Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in September.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Sinha had said the Union Minister and J&K government agreed to start the first international flight between Srinagar-Sharjah soon. He also added that a direct international connectivity has been a long pending demand of J&K. 

Civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia had also said that special focus was being given on the development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

For long mainstream political leaders have been asking for opening direct flights from Srinagar to the Middle Eastern countries. As member Parliament PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti had called on the then Union Tourism Minister, Mahesh Sharma in 2015 and sought his intervention in starting international flights from Srinagar Airport. Mehbooba had called for international flights to be operated on Srinagar-Dubai, and Srinagar and Jeddah sectors. As Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state, Omar Abdullah also had strongly advocated operationalizing international flights by Air India from and to Srinagar Airport.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Omar Abdullah Jyotiraditya Scindia Srinagar Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir Air India Ministry of Civil Aviation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Dengue: Centre Sends Expert Teams To 9 States, UTs Reporting High Number Of Cases

Dengue: Centre Sends Expert Teams To 9 States, UTs Reporting High Number Of Cases

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in COP26 Climate Summit In Glasgow; Climate Change, Covid-19 Discussed

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in COP26 Climate Summit In Glasgow; Climate Change, Covid-19 Discussed

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement