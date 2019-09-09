﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistani Doctors Plan To Cross LoC To Reach Kashmir: Report

Pakistani Doctors Plan To Cross LoC To Reach Kashmir: Report

The restrictions continued in parts of Kashmir Valley for the 36th consecutive day on Monday with mobile and Internet services still snapped.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistani Doctors Plan To Cross LoC To Reach Kashmir: Report
Security personnel patrols a deserted street at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
PTI Photo
Pakistani Doctors Plan To Cross LoC To Reach Kashmir: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T13:53:28+0530

A team of over 75 Pakistani doctors along with nurses and paramedics were planning to cross the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday to provide aid and support to the people of Kashmir, a media report said.

The team had reached Muzaffarabad on Sunday evening and they were expecting over 100 additional doctors to join them on Monday, The News International said in its report.

On August 30, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) had signed a declaration that a multidisciplinary team of doctors would be sent to Kashmir.

It was also decided that the team would take the medicines along with it, Dawn news had said in a report last week.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, who is also the founding president of PSIM, asked Indian authorities for not creating hurdles and imposition of restrictions to the doctors' team.

The News International on Sunday quoted Professor Akram as saying that he along with his team were planning to cross the LoC on Monday after meeting with the UN Representative in Muzaffarabad.

He said he would seek entrance for 21 doctors and if not possible, they would ask Indian authorities to give access to only three doctors of UHS and PSIM on humanitarian grounds.

"We have decided to enter Kashmir from Chakothi with a truckload of medicines and relief goods though we have no idea at all of what the outcome would be on Monday," said Professor Akram.

Akram said that he met the Indian High Commission's First Secretary (Economics and Commerce) Ashish Sharma on September 5 and handed him an application to issue visas to the doctors, but the diplomat said it was not possible to provide a safe corridor to doctors.

The restrictions continued in parts of Kashmir Valley for the 36th consecutive day on Monday with mobile and Internet services still snapped. Restrictions were imposed on August 5 after the central government announced to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

(With IANS Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Pakistan LoC: Line of Control Curfew J&K: Article 370 Doctors National
Next Story : Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Steve Smith Will Always Be Remembered As A Cheat, Says Former ENG Bowler
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters