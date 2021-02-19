February 19, 2021
Corona
'Painfuel Increase': Amul Takes Jibe At 'Steeply Rising' Fuel Prices

Amul in its latest topical commented on the current fuel prices in the country and netizens cannot seem to have enough of it

Outlook Web Bureau 19 February 2021
2021-02-19T19:24:14+05:30

It seems like even the Amul girl is fed up with the rising prices of fuel in India, with the prices of petrol reaching Rs 100 per litre in some states! In its recent topical, Amul took a jibe at the spiralling prices of fuel, with a witty wordplay on 'painful' that read, 'painfuel increase'. 

The Amul girl could be seen looking worried at the "steeply rising" prices of fuel. The netizens too loved the new Amul topical so much that their page is now trending on Twitter and is receiving hilarious reactions from Twitter users. 

