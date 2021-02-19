'Painfuel Increase': Amul Takes Jibe At 'Steeply Rising' Fuel Prices

It seems like even the Amul girl is fed up with the rising prices of fuel in India, with the prices of petrol reaching Rs 100 per litre in some states! In its recent topical, Amul took a jibe at the spiralling prices of fuel, with a witty wordplay on 'painful' that read, 'painfuel increase'.
The Amul girl could be seen looking worried at the "steeply rising" prices of fuel. The netizens too loved the new Amul topical so much that their page is now trending on Twitter and is receiving hilarious reactions from Twitter users.
#Amul Topical: The steeply rising fuel prices! pic.twitter.com/6sHEqFu8KZ— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 19, 2021
CBI team at AmulðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/o6ibJK2cVL— Ex Bhakt âÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@tadipaar_hun) February 19, 2021
A few moments later ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/nDv3Q2MKpU— ROFL Raju ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Rofl_Raju_) February 19, 2021
CBI, ED, IT, GST : pic.twitter.com/a6QynQmBF2— Tweet Master GogoðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@TwitMasterGOGO) February 19, 2021
