Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

The Jai Ram Thakur government is planning to reopen schools this week even as Covid-19 cases show a significant decline.

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey
Sero survey in Himachal Pradesh bears good news | Image for representation | PTI

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey
Ashwini Sharma

Ashwini Sharma

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 2:55 pm

Amidst reports about a significant decline in the Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh in the past month, residents of the hill state have more news to rejoice about. A Sero-survey conducted by the state’s health department in all of its 12 districts has revealed that 85 to 87 per cent of the population have antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.

“The reports of the Sero survey have now been shared with the ICMR, New Delhi and one other national medical organisation for validation. We are in close contact with the scientists. Once the ICMR approves our findings, it will be big news for the state which has managed the Covid situation very well even after unlocking lots of activities” health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi confirmed to Outlook in an exclusive.

Awasthi, however, declined to share the data at this stage,  stating that the full details will be released to the public only after the ICMR approval.

The sero –survey was conducted at a time when the state was facing flash-floods, cloud–bursts and landslides. Medical and healthcare workers, however, did the job with a lot of perfection and very scientifically visited all the districts simultaneously.

In all the Sero survey teams had taken 4,800 samples for the analysis covering a different spectrum of the population including those who have taken the first dose of the vaccination.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh has already achieved 100 per cent in first dose vaccination covering an eligible population of 56.14 lakh against a target of 53 lakhs. The state has now set out an ambitious target of 100 per cent vaccination for the second dose by November 30 in a campaign move.

The number of people who have received second doses has also crossed 22.25 lakhs as on September 19, 2021. This includes 38 percent population above 18 years of age.

There are only 1,586 active Covid-19 cases in the state and daily spikes, including those in the home cares, have also come down to 135 to 140 against more than 200 during past months.

On August 14, the state had 3,835 active cases. Till now, 3,634 persons have died of Covid-19 in the state.

Encouraged by the findings of the survey, the state government is now planning to open the schools from August 24, when the cabinet is expected to review the Covid-19 situation and vaccination drive. The government has already opened the colleges and allowed transport services to be operational, both on inter-district and inter-state routes .

Ashwini Sharma National
