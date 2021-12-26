Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Covid-19: Maharashtra Reports 31 Fresh Cases; Toll Reaches 141

Omicron Covid-19: The 31 fresh cases were registered in Maharashtra, including 27 cases in Mumbai. The officials said of the 31 new cases found on Sunday, 17 are men and 14 women.

Omicron Covid-19: Maharashtra Reports 31 Fresh Cases; Toll Reaches 141
Maharashtra continues to register Omicron Covid-19 cases.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Omicron Covid-19: Maharashtra Reports 31 Fresh Cases; Toll Reaches 141
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T20:38:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Maharashtra reported as many as 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the tally of such patients in the state to 141, the health department said.

Of these, Mumbai saw 27 cases, which raised the city's count of such cases to 73, it said in a statement.

All these cases were found through the screening at the Mumbai international airport. Four of the patients hail from Gujarat, three from Karnataka, two each from Kerala and Delhi, one each from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and from other parts of Maharashtra - Jalgaon, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad -, while two are foreign nationals, the department said.

In Thane, two cases were reported on Sunday, and one each in Pune rural and Akola, it said.
Of the total 141 Omicron patients detected so far in the state, 73 are in Mumbai, 19 in Pimpri Chinchwad (near Pune city), 16 in rural parts of Pune district, seven in Pune city, five each in Satara and Osmanabad, three in Thane city, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district), Nagpur and Aurangabad, and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar (Palghar district), Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander (Thane district).

Out of these, 61 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.
The statement said of the 31 new cases found on Sunday, 17 are men and 14 women.
Six of them are below the age of 18, while three are above 60. All have history of international travel, except one who is a high risk contact of an international traveller, the statement said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Barring six minors, the remaining 23 are fully vaccinated, it said, adding that 29 are asymptomatic and two have mild symptoms.

All 25,744 travellers, who arrived in the state from at risk countries since December 1, have undergone RT-PCR test and 153 have tested positive for the infection.

There are 55 travellers from other countries who have been found infected. The report said through airport and field surveillance 737 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 126 patients are awaited.

Tags

PTI Mumbai Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 Maharashtra Mumbai City National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Police Officer Slams Navjot Singh Sidhu Over ‘Defamatory Comment’

Punjab Police Officer Slams Navjot Singh Sidhu Over ‘Defamatory Comment’

Assam: Christmas Celebrations Disrupted By Right Wing Mob

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

Covid-19 India: Man Breaks Cop’s Hand During Vaccination Campaign In Jharkhand

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Omicron Enters Himachal Pradesh, Govt Increases Surveillance On Foreign Travelers After 1st Case

Haryana: Jesus Christ Statue Vandalised In Ambala, Two Suspects Spotted

Uttar Pradesh: Congress Girl Marathon Disallowed, Administration Cites ‘Omicron Covid-19 Curbs'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSALERT | Covid-19: Mumbai Reports 922 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

NEWSALERT | Covid-19: Mumbai Reports 922 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

'SKM Not Contesting Any Election; Not Joining Politics': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

'SKM Not Contesting Any Election; Not Joining Politics': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Start Weekly Market To Provide Villagers Relief In Naxal Hit Abujhmad

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Start Weekly Market To Provide Villagers Relief In Naxal Hit Abujhmad

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

Jayanta Oinam / India were 272/3 at the close of play with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement