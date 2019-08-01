Omar, Farooq Abdullah Meet PM Modi To Discuss Kashmir Situation

﻿
The deployment of additional troops in the state has stoked speculations and rumors about the abrogation of the controversial Article 35-A.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah (R) and Omar Abdullah (L)
PTI FIle
2019-08-01T13:21:40+0530

A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the situation in the state.

Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister of the state, was part of the delegation.

"We have requested PM to ensure law and order does not deteriorate in J&K," Omar Abdullah said after meeting PM Modi.

The delegation is likely to apprise the Prime Minister about the present situation in the state in the backdrop of the Centre's move to send 100 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to the Valley, party leaders said.

The deployment of additional troops in the state has stoked speculations and rumours about the abrogation of the controversial Article 35-A.

(With PTI Inputs)

