Covid-19: Offices In Maharashtra To Function At 50% Capacity Till March 31

Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government on Friday ordered that all theatres, auditoriums and offices in the state will allow on 50% of their capacity till March 31.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new cases of Covid-19, the highest one-day spike since last March when the coronavirus infection was first detected.

Mumbai also recorded its highest-ever daily count of 2,788 cases on Thursday.

The total caseload in the state has risen to 23,96,340l. With 58 more fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138 on Thursday, a health official informed.

Earlier, the record of the biggest single-day spike was seen on September 11 last year when the stare reported 24,886 cases.

The state is witnessing the beginning of a second Covid-19 wave, a report by a team appointed by the centre had said earlier this week. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following Covid-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.

In view of the rise in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday announced that all places of worship will remain shut till March 31, a district official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked divisional commissioners to ensure that curbs announced to control the spread of Covid-19 are implemented strictly in view of the sharp spike in the number of infection cases being reported in the state.

(With PTI inputs.)

