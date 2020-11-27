Odisha CM Orders SIT Probe Into Five-Year-Old’s Murder

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district.

Odisha agriculture and higher education minister Arun Sahoo has been accused of shielding the killer of the girl whose parents attempted self-immolation near the Assembly building on Tuesday.

Autorickshaw driver Ashok Sahu and his wife Soudamini, parents of Pari, residents of Jadupur village in the district, have alleged that their daughter was killed for her kidneys.

Taking part in the Assembly proceeding through a video-link, Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the incident and his government will always stand for the rule of law.

“If SIT investigation is what is required, the state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately,” Patnaik said amid chaos in the House. As Patnaik spoke, members of the Opposition BJP and Congress continued to raise slogans, demanding the resignation of Sahoo for his alleged role in shielding the main accused.

Pari went missing on July 14 and her parents lodged an FIR the same day. Nine days later, her skeletal remains stuffed in a gunny bag were traced to the backyard of her house. A DNA test confirmed that the remains were those of Pari. Consequently, the missing person’s case was converted into a murder case. But the probe has made little progress since then, forcing the Sahoos to take the extreme step on Tuesday.

Sahu alleged that one Babuli Nayak, a close aide of the minister, was the killer and that he was running an organ smuggling racket. He also he alleged that instead of identifying and arresting the killer, local police were harassing him and directly accused the minister of shielding the killer.

Agriculture and higher education minister Arun Sahoo is no stranger to controversies. His name has cropped up in connection with several cases, including the chit fund scam and the mysterious death of a person in his official residence in Bhubaneswar, in the past. But such is the clout enjoyed by the young, ebullient leader from Nayagarh that the long arm of the law has always stopped short of him. He is believed to have torn off the papers the Crime Branch proposed to ask him about when it was investigating the multi-thousand crore chit fund scam before it was handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, the state government had announced a crime branch investigation into the case. But the Opposition rejected it outright citing numerous past cases where the crime branch has reached a dead end. The Congress demanded a court-monitored probe by a special investigating team (SIT), while the BJP insisted on the case being handed over to the CBI.

Pari’s father found support from Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, the sarpanch of Laxmiprasad gaon panchayat under which Jadupur village falls. Pradhan went public on Friday reiterating what Sahoo had said on Tuesday. He also accused minister Sahoo of using the police to pressurise him to back off. “If something happens to me or my family, Arun Sahoo will be squarely responsible for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a seven-member team of the crime branch, led by ADG Yashwant Jethwa, reached Jadupur village and launched an investigation on Friday. But with the chief minister announcing an SIT probe, it is not clear what would be the fate of investigation being currently conducted by the crime branch.

