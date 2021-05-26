NYT Says An Estimated 16 Lakh Indians Died In Covid Second Wave; Not 3.07 Lakh As Claimed By Govt

Ever since the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, its Covid death toll has remained a matter of contention amid news of underreporting of Covid cases by the government.

On Wednesday, a New York Times report estimated that about 16 lakh Indians died due to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The NYT report contradicts the country’s official data, according to which only 307,231 deaths have taken place as of May 24.

Going by the official data provided by the government, India’s death toll is the third-highest reported in the world after the US and Brazil, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 3.47 million coronavirus fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

