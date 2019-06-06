Nutrition Tips For You: Matcha Tea For Weight Loss

Matcha – a stone-ground type of green tea, is a traditional staple of Japan. Now it is making a splash in other countries too, with coffee shops and juice bars around the nation, serving the green brew. It is marketed for weight loss and other health benefits.

The bulk of the available data is based on research on mice, which may or may not translate to humans. Still, matcha is a unique, antioxidant-rich and health-promoting beverage you may want to incorporate into your weight loss plan.

What Is Better -- Matcha OR Regular Green Tea

Both Matcha and regular Green Tea come from the Camellia sinensis plant - as do all other green teas - so you may wonder what the difference is between the two. The key to Matcha's benefits is in the processing: once the leaves are dry, they are finely ground using stone mills, resulting in a fine powder.

Thus, the Matcha beverage you pick up at your local coffee shop contains 100 percent of the tea leaf, which is unlike regular Green Tea, in which the leaves are steeped in water and the nutrients come from what leaches out into the water. In the case of Match, you are consuming the leaf when you drink the tea and thus you get a more concentrated source of nutrients from the plant.

Other health Benefits of Matcha

• Is packed with antioxidants including the powerful EGCg (Epigallocatechin-3-gallate)

• Boosts metabolism and burns calories

• Detoxifies effectively and naturally

• Calms the mind and relaxes the body

• Is rich in fiber, chlorophyll and vitamins

• Enhances mood and aids in concentration

• Provides vitamin C, selenium, chromium, zinc and magnesium

• Prevents disease

• Lowers cholesterol and blood sugar

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com