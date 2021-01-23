Number Of People Infected With UK-Variant Of Coronavirus Rises To 150 In India

January 23, 2021
Corona
The new coronavirus variant found in the UK is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the old Covid-19 strain

As many as 150 people have tested positive for the UK-variant of coronavirus in India, Union health ministry officials said on Saturday. The number of people contracting the mutant coronavirus strain has steadily increased ever since the strain was first detected in India. Last week, only 114 people had tested positive for the new strain as of Friday.

The ministry had earlier said that, all those infected with the UK-variant of the virus have been kept in single room isolation facilities in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments.

Their close contacts and fellow travellers have also been put under quarantine, officials said.
The situation is being carefully scrutinised and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs, health ministry officials said.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

(With PTI inputs)

