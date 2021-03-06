‘Not So Sasti Anymore’: Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence On IT Raids Conducted At Her House

Taapsee Pannu has taken a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her first tweet post Income Tax raids conducted at her premises on Wednesday.

Pannu took to Twitter reacting to the allegations made against her and wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- “not so sasti” anymore.”

Income Tax raids were conducted at the premises of Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and Vikram Bahl on Wednesday.

In her tweet, the female Bollywood actor referred to the statement made by FM on Friday where the latter had said that the same people were raided in 2013 as well, but "it wasn't an issue" and it was being made now.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju had reacted to a tweet by Danish badminton player and Pannu's rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. In reply to a tweet by Boe asking the sports minister to do something about IT raids being conducted at Pannu's residence, Rijuju reminded the badminton player of sticking to their professional duties. He wrote, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

Actor Swara Bhaskar and Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had extended their support to Kashyap and Pannu after the IT raids. Many had called out the central government for their alleged hand behind the raids saying that the Modi-led government was trying to suppress voices of dissent.

