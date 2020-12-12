Noida Woman Drugged, Raped, Filmed And Then Blackmailed By Youtuber

A Youtuber based in Noida was arrested by the police after a woman filed a complaint against him for drugging, raping and blackmailing her. The accused, Rajiv Kumar was arrested on Friday after he allegedly posted the video of the crime on social media.

A report in India.com quoted Gautam Buddh Nagar DCP (women's protection) Vrinda Shukla as saying, "the woman registered a complaint at the Noida Sector 39 police station on October 27".

The woman, a resident of Noida Sector 76 reportedly met the accused on social media and went to meet him in Noida Sector 39. During their meeting he offered her a drink which was allegedly mixed with some toxic substance. She lost consciousness after drinking the beverage post which the accused raped her and filmed the crime. Later, he allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to share the video on social media if she failed to pay him Rs 13 lakhs. However, according to the victim, he leaked the video on social media platforms despite being paid the aforesaid sum.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, he was arrested on Friday. The accused reportedly works as a fitness trainer.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine