‘No Language Can Be Imposed’: Rajinikanth On Amit Shah’s Hindi Remark

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the concept of a common language in India was not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even by many in the North.

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

The actor said Hindi should not be imposed as the concept of a common language was "unfortunately" not possible in the country.

"A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told reporters at Chennai airport.

"Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," Rajinikanth said.

Rajiniknath has joined a growing chorus of voices against Shah’s remarks on making Hindi the ‘national language’ of India.

Recently, actor-politician Kamal Haasan said, "No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege" on the promise of India's "unity in diversity".

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haasan also warned that the fight for Jallikattu -- the traditional sport involving bulls and humans -- was just a protest, but "the battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that".

(With inputs from PTI)