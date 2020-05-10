May 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  No Covid-19 Case Reported In 10 States, UTs In Last 24 Hours: Health Minister

No Covid-19 Case Reported In 10 States, UTs In Last 24 Hours: Health Minister

India has 62,939 COVID-19 positive cases so far, of which 19,358 have cured and discharged and 2,109 have succumbed to the infection.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
No Covid-19 Case Reported In 10 States, UTs In Last 24 Hours: Health Minister
Stranded students from Jammu & Kashmir undergo thermal screening before leaving for their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bhopal.
PTI Photo
No Covid-19 Case Reported In 10 States, UTs In Last 24 Hours: Health Minister
outlookindia.com
2020-05-10T16:20:39+0530

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported from 10 States or Union Territories in the last 24 hours.

After inspecting arrangements at a COVID care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area, he said: "No case of coronavirus has been reported from 10 States/UTs in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the States so far."

The Union Health Minister said that four States/Union Territories never reported any case of COVID-19.

As per Dr Vardhan, there are 4,362 COVID-19 care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept.

India has 62,939 COVID-19 positive cases so far, of which 19,358 have cured and discharged and 2,109 have succumbed to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin.

(ANI)

Next Story >>

Lockdown: PM Modi To Interact With Chief Ministers On Monday 3 PM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Harsh Vardhan New Delhi Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos