November 11, 2020
Corona
Religious leaders asked to maintain law and harmony and comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

PTI 11 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An order issued by chief secretary, DDMA executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at home during the pandemic.

It also directed the DMs and DCPs to hold meetings with religious and community leaders as well as Chhath Puja samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony, and to sensitise the public on the compliance of guidelines and instructions to combat Covid-19.

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP. The two-day festival, falling on November 20-21 this year, involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.

