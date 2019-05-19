Nirmala Sitharaman Demands Deployment Of Armed Forces Till Poll Code Ends

The BJP Sunday urged the Election Commission to order the presence of central armed police forces in West Bengal till the Model Code of Conduct period ends, as it expressed concern that the state's ruling TMC may target a section of voters after polling is over.

BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that elections in six of the nine seats, which have undergone elections on Sunday, were marred by violence.

Citing media reports and other feedback, she said BJP candidates have been attacked and accused Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers of not letting voters, who are opposed to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, enter polling booths.

"The EC should take cognisance of it. Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been openly talking about revenge, TMC workers have been beating up people and we are afraid that they will start targeting voters after the polls are over. The central armed police forces should be there till the end of the Model Code of Conduct," she said.

The MCC will remain in force till May 27, according to the EC. The counting of votes is due on May 23.

Sitharaman was joined by nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta who said, "In West Bengal, the violence unleashed by the TMC as part of its 'badla' strategy won't end."

"Central forces must remain in the state as long as the Model Code is in operation till end-May," he said.

