Nirav Modi’s Extradition Approved By UK Home Minister Ahead Of Boris Johnson’s India Visit

The United Kingdom's Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case. He still has the option of legally challenging his extradition to India.
He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.
The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.
Earlier, the UK Westminster court had allowed the extradition plea and sent the case to the Home Secy.
With PTI inputs
