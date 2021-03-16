March 16, 2021
Corona
Covid-19: Night Curfew To Be Imposed In Bhopal And Indore From Wednesday

The government’s decision comes amid a sudden rise in covid-19 cases in the state

Outlook Web Bureau 16 March 2021
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
2021-03-16T20:22:38+05:30
In order to tackle the sudden rise of covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday announced its decision to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore. The curfew will come into effect from Wednesday, officials said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, officials added.

Prior to this, Chouhan had instructed officials to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed by everyone in the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

Apart from imposing night curfew in the two cities, the government has also instructed shops to down their shutters after 10 pm in eight other cities, officials said.

The time during which curfew will be in force in the two main cities of the state and how long the order will continue was not announced immediately.

Shops will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone, a senior official said.

On Holi, no public programs will be allowed, but the festival can be celebrated by individuals.

Thermal screening and one-week isolation for those arriving from neighbouring Maharashtra will continue, the official added.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 2,69,391. The state reported a death toll of 3,890.

(With PTI inputs)

 

