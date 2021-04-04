Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra Amid Covid-19 Surge

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown will start from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

NCP minister Nawab Malik said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be imposed during the daytime during the week.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards, Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from 8 pm tomorrow, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity," he said.

Industries and production sector,vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers, he added.

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said.

Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional.

Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters that work from home will be encouraged for offices, except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices.

Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew, he said.

The state's health department had said that the state had recorded 49,447 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday which is the highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing people of the state on social media on Friday, had also said that stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

