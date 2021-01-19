Senior TV Journalist Nidhi Razdan Files Complaint Against Phishing Scam With Delhi Police

Claiming that she was a victim of a phishing scam, senior TV journalist Nidhi Razdan filed a complaint with the Delhi Police which will now be investigated by the cyber crime cell. Razdan allegedly received a fraudulent offer of a position of Associate Professor at the Harvard University.

She had previously filed a similar complaint with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Razdan has now approached the Delhi Police regarding commission of cognisable offences including forgery, cheating, identity fraud and impersonation against her, by an unknown accused. A series of emails exchanged with those behind the alleged scam have been attached with the complaint and a senior Delhi Police officer said that an investigation will be conducted for the same.

Her lawyer Shri Singh said Razdan had received an email in December 2019 containing a purported offer from Harvard University for teaching journalism. Thereafter, she resigned as Executive Editor of NDTV last June.

However, she had come to know last week that a series of emails and forged documents sent over a period of one year was an elaborate scam to dishonestly and fraudulently cause loss to her, Singh said.

Razdan has urged the cyber crime cell to undertake a detailed and thorough investigation to trace the accused and register an FIR in this regard. She has also asked Harvard University to register a complaint with the FBI or other relevant authorities to investigate this crime, according to the lawyer.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine