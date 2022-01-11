NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
As per new rules by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, only those offices under exempted category will be permitted to function under certain restrictions while following Covid-19 guidelines.

Private offices asked to close | PTI

2022-01-11T11:36:45+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:36 am

In wake of the rising Covid-19 case, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered the closure of all private offices. Only those under exempted category will be permitted to function under certain restrictions while following Covid-19 guidelines.

The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent workforce, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

Government offices in the city are also currently working with 50 per cent attendance. 

The capital is already under night and weekend curfew. City authorities on Monday issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew.

The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks.

(With inputs from PTI)

COVID-19 Delhi National
