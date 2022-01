Newsalert| Covid-19: Centre Announces Suspension Of Biometric Attendance For Govt Employees Till Jan 31st

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Monday announced suspension of biometric attendance for government employees across the country.

The suspension of biometric attendance for government employees has been announced till January 31.

The order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said amid rising Covid-19 cases, the biometric attendance for the government employees has been suspended till January 31.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)