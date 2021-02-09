February 09, 2021
Corona
Newbie App Alert! Will Koo Emerge As The Desi Alternative To Twitter?

The new microblogging platform supports multiple Indian languages and offers most of the features available on Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Koo
Twitter: Rabish Chandra
2021-02-09T20:08:29+05:30

Another feather to the Made-In-India initiative's glorious hat, the newly launched Koo app is all geared up to give tough competition to the US-based microblogging website Twitter. 

The new microblogging platform supports multiple Indian languages and offers most of the features available on Twitter.

"Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates", excitedly tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Many people feel that Koo is yet another attempt to create something like Tooter, which claimed itself to be a "swadeshi social network".

Koo, has been recognised in a prestigious competition held by the Indian government itself under the Made-In-India initiative in August 2020.

Hence, Indian politicians are excited about the newly introduced Indian version of a microblogging site and are inviting everybody else to join the platform.

What is also interesting about Koo is that it is gaining massive popularity amidst debates about Twitter's ideological leaning in India. 

With PTI Inputs 

