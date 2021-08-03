Nepal Extends Covid-19 Lockdown In Kathmandu Valley Till Aug 11

Lockdown in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley has been extended till August 11 by the authorities in continuation to the current round of lockdown which is scheduled to expire on Wednesday midnight local time.

This extension which is about to start from Thursday is applicable for Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

As per the prohibitory orders, shops can remain open till 7 pm. People are allowed to go outside by maintaining social distancing and adopting standard health protocols like using hand sanitiser. However, public meetings, social events and demonstrations are not allowed.

Schools, cinema halls and theatres are not allowed to open.

In recent weeks, authorities in the Kathmandu Valley have been gradually easing the provisions of lockdown while extending it time and again from the starting date on April 29. On July 4, they lifted all the restrictive measures against public and private transportation services, and shops were allowed more operation hours.

Nepal has been gripped by a second wave of the coronavirus since early April.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 3,383 new coronavirus cases and 24 more fatalities due to the disease, taking the total nationwide COVID tally to 765,815 and the death toll to 9,922.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine