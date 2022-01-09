Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Resident doctors from across the country had protested against the delay in the NEET-PG admissions process in December. | PTI

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
2022-01-09T16:01:48+05:30
Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 4:01 pm

The NEET-PG counselling will commence from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.

It also upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quotas.

"As assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, following the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022.

"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

Its results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin.

Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.

Mansukh Mandaviya NEET-PG
