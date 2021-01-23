Nearly 14 Lakh Beneficiaries Get Jab In Nationwide Covid Vaccination Drive

The health ministry on Saturday reported that nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have been innoculated for Covid-19 across the nation.

Karnataka witnessed the highest number of 1,84,699 vaccinations in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,33,298), Odisha (1,30,007) and Uttar Pradesh (1,23,761) as per the recent data.

How many beneficiaries have been vaccinated in different states?

A total of 1,10,031 beneficiaries were inoculated in Telangana, 74,960 in Maharashtra, 63,620 in Bihar, 62,142 in Haryana, 47,293 in Kerala and 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 3,47,058 people were vaccinated in 6,241 sessions and 24,408 such sessions have been conducted across the country so far.

"As on January 23, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 14 lakh (13,90,592) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid 19 vaccination exercise," it said.

India's active Covid-19 caseload continued to manifest a downward movement and dropped to 1,85,662 on Saturday.

"India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.74 per cent of India's total positive cases," the ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)

