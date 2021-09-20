Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NCW Seeks Resignation Of New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Over #MeToo Allegations

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Channi's resignation hours after the latter was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab.

NCW Seeks Resignation Of New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Over #MeToo Allegations
New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI

Trending

NCW Seeks Resignation Of New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Over #MeToo Allegations
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T16:40:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 4:40 pm

Hours after the swearing-in ceremony of new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, demands have already started pouring in for his resignation. The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Channi's resignation over the "#MeToo" allegations levelled against him. Channi has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to a woman IAS officer.

In a statement, Sharma said it was "shameful" that such a person was appointed the chief minister of Punjab.

"This is shameful and highly objectionable that such a person has been appointed as the CM of Punjab. We do not want another woman to go through the same experience and endure the same harassment that the IAS officer would have faced. Channi needs to be held accountable and should resign from the post of CM," she said.

Related Stories

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Several critics on social media including leaders of the Opposition BJP have slammed Congress for choosing a #MeToo accused as the replacement for CM Amarinder.

NCW chief Sharma said that the Punjab State Commission for Women had taken cognisance of the incident yet the state government did not take any action against him.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"I am shocked and utterly disappointed to find that Charanjit Singh Channi, a MeToo accused who had allegedly sent an inappropriate text message to a female IAS officer in 2018, has been appointed as the chief minister of Punjab," Sharma said.

"One can only imagine what would be the state of women safety in the state given the one at the helm of affairs is himself accused of threatening women security. If an IAS officer has been denied justice in the state, how can the Congress ensure that the common women of Punjab would be safe? Despite being a woman herself, the Congress chief did not consider the MeToo allegations made against Channi and appointed him the CM," she said.

The issue had resurfaced in May this year when the Punjab women panel chief threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government failed to apprise her within a week of its stand on the "inappropriate text" message allegedly sent by Channi, who was then a minister in the Amarinder Singh government.

Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati had said she had written to the chief secretary seeking the government's action taken report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Kolkata Rains: Videos Of Waterlogged Airport, Streets Flood Twitter Amid Non-Stop Downpour

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws

BJP To Not Field Candidate For WB RS Bypoll Against TMC's Sushmita Dev

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Kerala High Court Witnesses Surge In Minor Rape Pleas Seeking Pregnancy Termination

A Year After Hathras Gang Rape; Dalit Victim’s Family Now ‘Strangers’ In Own Village

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from India

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Delhi To Get Its First Wild Animal Rescue Park

Delhi To Get Its First Wild Animal Rescue Park

Read More from Outlook

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement