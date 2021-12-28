Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
NCW Chairperson Seeks Withdrawal Of JNU's 'Misogynist' Circular On Sexual Harassment

Girls are 'suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends,' said the circular issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University's Internal Complaints Committee.

Screenshot of the circular issued by JNU's Internal Complaint's Committee. This circular is being termed as misogynist for being victim-centric | Twitter

2021-12-28T14:36:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 2:36 pm

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought withdrawal of a "misogynist" circular issued by the JNU, which says girls are "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends".

The circular was issued for a counselling session by the JNU on sexual harassment.

Tagging the circular on Twitter, Sharma sought its withdrawal.

"Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. Internal committee should have Victim-Centred approach and not otherwise," Sharma added.

The internal complaints committee (ICC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has uploaded the circular on the varsity's website, saying that it will organise a counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17.

It also said that such sessions will be organised on a monthly basis.

Under the subhead "why is the counselling session required", the circular said that it will make students aware about what consists of sexual harassment.

It also said that students are being counselled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each academic year, they need to refresh their knowledge about the same, time to time.

"ICC come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments (sic)," the circular read.

It also stated that the ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment.

