NCT Of Delhi (Amendment) Act Comes Into Effect, Now ‘Delhi Govt Means Lt Governor’

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, has come into effect and now the government in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor, reported PTI. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government has appointed April 27 as the date on which provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 will come into force.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on March 28.

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy".

With PTI inputs

