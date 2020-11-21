NCB Conducts Raids At Comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai House In Drug Case

Raids were carried out at comedian Bharti Singh's residence by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, according to reports.

This comes hot on the heels of other probes that are being conducted to look into alleged drug use by members of the Bollywood and entertainment fraternity. Actor Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala were raided by the agency earlier this month in a drug-related probe. Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was questioned for 12 hours.

"A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place," the official said.

The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

NCB's investigation into the possession and consumption of drugs by members of the film industry sprang with inquiries into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They received official confirmation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that flagged chats relating to drug consumption, procurement, and usage on Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with others were arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for the 34-year-old late actor. Chakraborty was released on bail in October after being in jail for nearly a month.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have been called in for questioning by the NCB. The agency states that the probes are part of its investigation into the larger network of supply and usage of banned substances being used by members of the film fraternity.

(With inputs from PTI.)

