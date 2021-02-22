Warrant Against Digvijay Singh For Not Appearing Court In Relation With 2017 Defamation Case

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has been issued by a local court in Hyderabad against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for not appearing before it in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2017.

The defamation case was filed by the AIMIM against the politician in 2017. The Special Court for Trial of Cases pending against MPs/MLAs issued the warrant against Singh after he failed to appear before it in connection with the same case.

AIMIM leader S A Hussain Anwar had filed a petition against the Congress leader, alleging that Digvijay Singh through his statement, had defamed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying the Hyderabad MP's party was contesting elections in other states for the sake of financial benefits.

Counsel for the petitioner, Mohammed Asif Amjad said they had sent legal notices to both Digvijay Singh and the Editor of an Urdu daily, which carried the article, seeking an apology and subsequently moved the court as they failed to respond.

During the last date of hearing, the court had directed Digvijay Singh and the Editor to be present before it on February 22.

The Editor did so, but Singh failed to appear before the court, he said.

Digvijay Singh's counsel had filed a petition, seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds, but the court dismissed it and issued the NBW, Asif Amjad said. The court posted the matter on March 8.

Singh's counsel said they have already filed a stay extension petition before the High court to quash the proceedings.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine