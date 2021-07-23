Navjot Singh Sidhu Is The New Punjab Congress President

Following a bitter stalemate with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for nearly two years, Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took charge as the new state Congress president.

After taking charge at the state Congress headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.

"There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party's state unit from today," the Amritsar (East) MLA said.

“Today, all workers of Punjab have become the Punjab Congress pramukh. Navjot Singh Sidhu is just a small worker in the sea of Congress. Workers are the soul of the party. If I connect with the workers, I will feel I have connected with the soul of Punjab,” Sidhu told the gathering, followed by the recitation of ‘Deh Siva Var Mohe’.

Sidhu was felicitated in the presence of Amarinder Singh, former state party president Sunil Jakhar and Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Harish Rawat while taking charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Thursday, Sidhu had requested Punjab CM to attend the “installation ceremony”, stating that he had “no personal agenda”.

“My resolve and commitment on Punjab's issues and fulfilling high command’s pro-people 18-point agenda for the welfare of every Punjabi is well-known to you and all. Thus, as the eldest of our Punjab Congress family, I request you to please come and bless the new team,” Sidhu wrote in his letter.

